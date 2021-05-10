Jodhpur, May 10: Asaram Bapu, the controversial self-styled 'godman' who has been serving a life sentence in connection with a rape case, approached the Rajasthan high court for interim bail and better treatment days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Asaram had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6 and was shifted to the ICU of MDM Hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a division bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Devendra Kachhawaha heard the plea and directed public prosecutor Anil Joshi to seek Asaram’s medical report from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur.

Asaram was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday from Jodhpur Central Jail. The 80-year-old had complained of restlessness and his oxygen level was very low. Later, he was admitted to the ICU. He is currently at AIIMS Jodhpur and taking treatment for lung infection.

Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment by an SC/ST court in the case of rape of a 16-year-old girl. Asaram is currently serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur jail after being convicted and sentenced in the rape case. Earlier, Asaram had filed an appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against his sentencing in the rape case.

