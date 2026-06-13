Assam Bans Fresh Aadhaar Enrolment for Adults Above 18 To Curb Illegal Immigration; SC, ST, Tea Garden Communities Exempted

In a major move aimed at strengthening identity verification and preventing illegal immigration, the Assam Cabinet on Saturday approved a ban on fresh Aadhaar enrolment for individuals above 18 years of age.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

Announcing the Cabinet decisions, Sarma said Assam has already achieved near-complete Aadhaar coverage and that the new restriction is intended to prevent illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from obtaining Aadhaar cards in the state.

"From now on, people above 18 years of age will not be issued Aadhaar cards in Assam. Any exception will require prior approval from the state government," Sarma said. Assam: New Applicants for Aadhaar cards in State Need to Submit NRC Application Receipt Number, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Who Will Be Affected?

Under the new policy, fresh Aadhaar enrolment for residents above 18 years of age will be restricted. District Commissioners will have to seek permission from the state government before processing any Aadhaar application from an adult applicant.

The restriction, however, will not apply to children and individuals below the age of 18. Is Aadhaar on List of Documents Required During SIR Exercise? CEC Gyanesh Kumar Says Aadhaar Card Not Proof of Citizenship or Date of Birth, Can Be Used as Identity Proof.

Exemptions for SC, ST, Tea Garden and Divyang Communities

The Assam government has provided temporary relief to members of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Tea Garden and Divyang communities.

Applicants from SC, ST and Tea Garden communities will continue to be eligible for Aadhaar enrolment until March 31, 2027. From April 1, 2027, the same restrictions applicable to other adult residents will come into force unless special government approval is obtained.

Why Did Assam Impose the Restriction?

According to the Chief Minister, Aadhaar enrolment figures in some districts have exceeded 100 per cent of the estimated population, raising concerns about possible misuse of the identity system.

The government believes tighter controls on Aadhaar issuance will help curb attempts by illegal immigrants to secure official identification documents.

Cabinet Approves Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority (GSCDA), which will be responsible for planning and developing satellite townships around Guwahati.

The proposed satellite city project will cover areas near Palasbari, Sualkuchi and regions behind the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

INR 2,000 Crore Rural Employment Mission from July 1

Another key decision was the approval of the implementation framework for the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, which will be launched in Assam on July 1, 2026.

With a budget allocation of INR 2,000 crore, the scheme aims to provide 125 days of wage employment while creating durable community assets across rural areas.

Under the programme, panchayats will receive financial assistance ranging from INR 70 lakh to INR 1.5 crore based on local requirements.

Other Key Cabinet Decisions

The Assam Cabinet also decided that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Central and inter-state deputation of All India Service officers, including IAS officers, will now require Cabinet approval.

Additionally, the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on July 6, during which the state government is expected to present its full Budget for the financial year 2026-27.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).