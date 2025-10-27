Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar clarified on Monday that the Aadhaar card cannot be considered proof of citizenship, date of birth, or domicile, but it may be submitted as identity proof during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025-26 of electoral rolls. Addressing a press conference on October 27, Kumar said the enumeration process under Phase II of the SIR will begin on November 4, covering 51 crore voters across 12 states and Union Territories. He also informed that the revision of electoral rolls in Assam will be announced separately. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, while the final rolls will be out by February 7, 2026, he added. SIR 2025–26: In Which State Election Commission Will Conduct Special Intensive Revision of Voter List? All 12 Names Here.

Is Aadhaar on List of Documents Required During SIR Exercise? CEC Gyanesh Kumar Clarifies

Aadhaar card not proof of date of birth or domicile: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.



Aadhaar not proof of citizenship, but can be furnished as identity proof in SIR exercise: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.



Revision of electoral rolls in Assam to be announced separately: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.



Draft rolls… pic.twitter.com/QBCvdP2l4c— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)