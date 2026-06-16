Assam Horror: 10-Year-Old Girl Gangraped and Killed While Returning From School in Barpeta, 3 Arrested

The Assam Police have apprehended three juvenile boys in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in the state's Barpeta district, a law enforcement official confirmed on Tuesday. The victim was ambushed on Monday afternoon while walking home alone from school, as reported by TOI. Following preliminary inquiries and a localized search operation, authorities tracked down and detained the three minor suspects.

According to Barpeta Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameeran Baishya, the minor girl had left her school early on Monday because she was feeling unwell. While she was walking back to her residence, she was intercepted by the attackers. Assam Gangrape Horror: Woman S*xually Assaulted by 7 in Silchar as Boyfriend Watches Helplessly, INR 10,000 Extorted; 2 Arrested.

"On the way, the accused dragged her into a jute field and gang-raped her," ASP Baishya stated to reporters. "Then they strangled her to death at the spot and left the body in the field."

The incident came to light after the victim failed to return home by Monday evening. Growing concerned, her family members launched a search and subsequently approached local law enforcement to report her disappearance.

A police search team deployed to the area later that night discovered the minor's body concealed within the jute field. Based on initial inputs, investigative leads, and local intelligence, the police identified the three juvenile suspects and took them into custody for questioning. Bengaluru Shocker: 2 Scooter-Borne Men Stalk and Sexually Harass Woman From Assam for 15 Minutes Near Lingarajapuram, Brandish Dagger at Hotel Staff for Intervening; Investigation Underway.

The three boys have been formally detained under relevant statutory provisions governing juvenile offenders. Due to their minor status, their identities and specific ages have been withheld by authorities in accordance with legal guidelines.

ASP Baishya noted that law enforcement officials are conducting a thorough probe to gather additional forensic evidence and establish a complete timeline of the crime. Police stated that further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).