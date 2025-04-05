Bengaluru, April 5: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a 24-year-old woman from Assam was sexually harassed by two scooter-borne men early on April 2 while returning home from a friend's house near Lingarajapuram. The assailants reportedly followed her for nearly 15 minutes, repeatedly touching her inappropriately and making lewd comments, including asking, “Break up with your boyfriend? Come with us.” When a group of hotel staffers attempted to intervene, the harasser brandished a dagger, threatening them before fleeing the scene.

According to a Times of India report, the woman, a beautician from Assam, was riding her scooter through southeast Bengaluru around 4:15 AM when the duo began following her. She had paused to check directions on Google Maps when the assailants approached, touched her inappropriately, and passed obscene remarks. Despite her objections, they continued to trail her and harass her at multiple points along the route. The woman, in fear for her safety, kept riding while the men followed her, even attempting to stop her several times. Bengaluru Shocker: Teacher Arrested for Blackmailing Student’s Father Over Affair, Extorting Rs 4 Lakh With Private Photos.

After nearly 15 minutes of harassment, the woman stopped near a fuel station but found it closed. Desperate, she cried out for help and approached a nearby hotel, where staff members rushed to her aid. As per the report, the hotel staff attempted to catch the man who had returned to the scene, but he pulled out a dagger and threatened them. Despite his aggressive actions, the assailants fled the area, leaving the woman shaken but unharmed. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Murdered, Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase at Rented House; Police Arrest Husband From Pune.

The woman later reported the incident to the Banasawadi police, and a case was registered under sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 75 (sexual harassment), and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). CCTV footage from the hotel captured the suspect brandishing the dagger and harassing the woman. The police are currently reviewing the footage and making efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

