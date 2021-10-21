Nagaon, October 21: In a shocking incident, three minors allegedly killed a six-year-old girl in Assam’s Naigaon district. The three accused reportedly killed the minor girl as she refused to watch pornographic clips with them. The accused are aged between eight and 11 years. The incident took place on Tuesday at a stone-crushing mill near Balibat. All the thre accused were arrested. Noida Shocker: Minor Boy Rapes Elder Sister, Sent to Juvenile Centre.

The police also arrested the father of one of the accused of trying to hide the crime. According to a report published in India Today, The girl’s body was found in a toilet of the stone-crushing mill on Tuesday. The family of the deceased informed the police. During the initial investigation, the police found the girl was murdered by the three accused aged between eight to 11 years.

“During our investigation, we found that three minor boys aged between 8 and 11 years of the same village had brutally killed the 6-year-old girl. We also found that the father of one of the accused had tried to hide the entire incident,” reported the media house quoting Nagaon district Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra as saying. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered By 25-Year-Old Man in Mayiladuthurai District ; Accused Arrested.

As per the media report, the accused were porn addicts. They also allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. The police have seized the mobile phone of the accused. The accused murdered the girl with stones. All the three accused were arrested. The three juveniles lived near the minor girl’s home. A case has been registered in the matter.

