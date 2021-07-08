Noida, July 8: A 12-year-old boy was detained and sent to a juvenile justice home for allegedly raping and impregnating his 16-year-old sister. The shocking incident took place in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The accused boy was produced before the child welfare committee on July 5. He was sent to a juvenile shelter the next day. Police came to know about the rape after the girl's employer found out about her pregnancy. FIR Registered in Noida After Girl Alleges Rape.

The girl, who is second among the five siblings, would assist her mother who works as a maid in a residential society in Noida. It was after the employer noticed a bump and enquired about her health, the girl revealed that her younger brother had established sexual relation with her twice around two-three months back. The employer then informed the Childline and the minor accused was apprehended. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging at Noida School, Parents Allege Rape, Murder.

Speaking to TOI, a police officer said that the girl had told her mother about the rape, but she did not allegedly pay attention to it. "When the employer informed Childline, police started investigating the matter and it came to light that the parents did not realise the gravity of the situation," Bisrakh SHO Anita Chauhan was quoted as saying.

Police booked the boy under IPC sections 376 (rape) and sections 5/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl has studied up to seventh while the boy is in third standard. The family lives in a rented accommodation. An ultrasound will be carried out to ascertain the girl’s pregnancy status.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2021 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).