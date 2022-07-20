Guwahati, July 20: A man in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday tied up a teenage boy who was in a relationship with his minor daughter and thrashed him before trying to chop off his ears, police said on Tuesday after detaining the accused.

The accused, who has been identified as Chittaranjan Gogoi, was later arrested based on an FIR filed by the victim’s mother. The incident took place at Simaluguri village under Bordumsa police station, reported TOI.

According to police, the boy and girl were reportedly in a relationship, which he did not approve of. The victim, who is a student of Class 10, is undergoing treatment. Doctors have stitched both his ears back and his condition is said to be stable.

"The minor was reportedly in a relationship with the minor daughter of the accused, which he disapproved. On Monday, he found both the boy and the girl in his house and flew into a rage," said Tinsukia superintendent of police Debajit Deuri.

“The accused first beat the boy mercilessly and then tied both his hands and legs and attempted to chop off the minor’s ears with a sharp object. While the boy’s ears have not been chopped off completely, he sustained grievous injuries,” Deuri added.

The boy was first rushed to a local doctor who tried to stitch back his ears. He was later shifted to a private nursing home at Rupai Siding where he is admitted.

“The boy was first taken to a doctor who tried to stitch back both ears. But when the bleeding didn’t stop, he was brought to our hospital where we had to remove the earlier stitches and stitched the ears again,” said a staffer at Dr Bora’s Nursing and Maternity Home on condition of anonymity.

“Nearly half of both his ears were cut in the incident. He doesn’t have any internal injuries to his ears and can hear well. The boy’s body bore marks of being tied up and the injuries from the beating,” he said.

Bordumsa police registered a case under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code for “voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons” and are conducting investigations.

“The accused is being interrogated and will be arrested soon. We will try and ensure the strictest action is taken for the crime,” said Deuri.

