Lahore, Jul 19 (PTI) A 21-year-old American woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a hotel in hill station 'Fort Monroe' of D.G. Khan district, about 500 kilometres from here, on July 17 when the victim -- a Vlogger/Tiktoker who runs a Facebook page -- was visiting the place along with her social media friends Muzamil Sipra and Azan Khosa to make a vlog.

According to D.G. Khan Deputy Commissioner Anwar Baryar, the American girl had come to Fort Monroe from Karachi on the invitation of her social media friend Muzmal Sipra, whose house she visited on Sunday in Rajanpur district of Punjab, some 550 kilometres from Lahore.

According to the police official, the woman on a tourist visa to Pakistan had been living in the country for the past seven months.

The FIR, a copy of which was available with PTI, said the victim on Sunday visited Fort Monroe and made a vlog along with Sipra and his friend Azan Khosa.

“We stayed in a hotel at Fort Monroe where both suspects gang raped me and also made a video of the act to blackmail me,” she alleged in the FIR.

The Border Military Police has already arrested Sipra and are conducting raids to arrest the other suspect mentioned in the FIR registered under Section 376 and 292 b of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police have also got the medico-legal test of the girl done.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the incident and directed the Punjab Police chief to personally monitor the case.

“The suspects will be given exemplary punishment according to the law and justice be provided to the victim,” the chief minister said.

