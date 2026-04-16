Mumbai, April 16: Malicious "fake download links" claiming to contain video from the high-profile Amravati s*x scandal have emerged online, triggering a spike in online searches for "Ayaan Shaikh viral video" and "Ayan Ahmed viral video". As the investigation into 19-year-old accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer (also known as Ayaan Shaikh) intensifies, readers are warned that scammers are leveraging public curiosity to spread malware and harvest personal data.

The scandal broke earlier this week when Amravati police arrested Ayan Ahmed Tanveer in Paratwada. Ahmed is accused of operating an extensive blackmail and extortion ring. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe allegations that the suspect targeted over 180 victims, primarily minors, and recorded more than 350 objectionable videos. Amravati Shocker: Ayaan Shaikh Arrested for Allegedly Exploiting 180 Minor Girls and Recording 350 Obscene Videos for Blackmail in Maharashtra.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly used platforms like Snapchat and WhatsApp to befriend victims before using explicit content to intimidate and blackmail them.

Rise of Fake 'Ayaan Shaikh Viral Video' and 'Ayan Ahmed Viral Video' Download Links

In the wake of the arrest, search terms related to "Ayaan Shaikh Viral Video" have spiked across social media and messaging platforms. Cybercriminals have capitalized on this by circulating links through Telegram groups and WhatsApp, promising "full leaked folders" or "uncut footage." These links are frequently phishing traps. Clicking them often leads to:

Malware Infection: Automatic downloads of spyware that can track keystrokes or access mobile cameras.

Data Theft: Prompts to enter social media credentials to "verify age," leading to account takeovers.

Financial Fraud: Redirection to suspicious betting sites or "subscription-based" portals.

Ayan Ahmed's House Demolished

On April 15, 2026, authorities conducted a demolition drive on the suspect's residence in Paratwada, removing illegal encroachments under heavy police supervision. Public outrage has led to local shutdowns (bandhs) in Paratwada and Achalpur, with citizens demanding the strictest possible punishment under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). Amravati S*x Scandal: Bulldozer Action at Home of Accused Ayaan Shaikh After Viral Obscene Videos Surface.

Police have urged victims to come forward, promising complete confidentiality and psychological support as the SIT continues to uncover the full extent of the network.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).