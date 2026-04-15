Authorities in Maharashtra’s Amravati district have demolished illegal portions of a house linked to a 19-year-old man, Ayaan Shaikh alias Ayan Ahmed Tanveer, accused of s*xually assaulting minors and blackmailing them using explicit videos. The action was carried out by the Achalpur Municipal Council in Paratwada city, with a heavy police presence at the site.

The accused, identified as Ayaan Shaikh, also known as Ayan Ahmed, was arrested earlier this week and is facing multiple charges, including s*xual assault, harassment, and recording obscene content. Amravati Shocker: Mohammad Ayaz Arrested for Allegedly Exploiting 180 Minor Girls and Recording 350 Obscene Videos for Blackmail in Maharashtra.

Bulldozer Action at Home of Accused Ayaan Shaikh

अमरावती, महाराष्ट्र: अमरावती ज़िले के अचलपुर में, एक आरोपी द्वारा कथित तौर पर सोशल मीडिया पर यौन शोषण के वीडियो शेयर किए जाने के बाद आक्रोश फैल गया।अधिकारियों ने BJP विधायक प्रवीण वसंतराव तायडे की मौजूदगी में आरोपी से जुड़ी कब्ज़ाई गई ज़मीन पर बने निर्माण को ढहाकर कार्रवाई की। pic.twitter.com/QdasHAtktQ — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) April 15, 2026

Ayaan Shaikh’s House Demolished After Amravati S*x Scandal Surfaces

Officials said the demolition targeted unauthorised structures at the residence, including an external staircase used to access the upper floor. The civic body had previously issued a notice regarding the encroachment before taking action. Local authorities conducted the operation under security deployment, and public representatives were present during the process.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly lured minors through social media platforms and took some victims to cities such as Mumbai and Pune. Police claim he recorded hundreds of explicit videos, which were later used to blackmail victims. Authorities are examining whether the material was shared further and if more individuals were involved in the alleged network. TCS Nashik Case: Tata Sons Launches Group-Wide Workplace Conduct Review, Says Report.

Police have arrested multiple suspects in connection with the case, including an alleged associate. Officials said some of the accused have confessed during questioning, while digital evidence, including mobile phones, is being analysed. The accused has been remanded to police custody as investigators continue to gather evidence and identify potential additional victims.

Reports had suggested that the accused was previously associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). However, party representatives have denied any current affiliation, stating that he had been removed earlier due to non-performance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).