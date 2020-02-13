Baby Kejriwal Invited to Arvind Kejriwal's Oath-Taking Ceremony on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan

Baby Kejriwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 13: Baby Mufflerman, whose photos went viral on social media as the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls, has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal on February 16.

About one-year-old Avyaan Tomar was spotted by the people at both Arvind Kejriwal's residence and at the Aam Aadmi Party office on Tuesday -- the counting day of the Delhi Assembly polls.

He wore a black muffler, a pair of spectacles and an Aam Aadmi Party cap to look like Kejriwal. While the family was told that Kejriwal will meet Avyaan, this could not happen. The family left the party office without meeting Kejriwal.

Now, the AAP said he has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

"Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal on February 16. Suit up Junior!," the AAP tweeted.

Kejriwal will be taking the oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time on Sunday at the historic Ramlila ground here.