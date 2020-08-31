New Delhi, August 31: The ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India extended till September 30, barring exceptions mentioned by the government. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Government of India has released the guidelines for the Unlock 4.0, applicable from September 1 till September 30. Under the new guidelines, the government allowed Metro Trains to run from September 7.

Ministry of Civil Aviation banned international flights from March 23 and has been conducting one-of-its-kind repatriation drive to brink back stranded nationals from various countries under the Mission Vande Bharat as air travel across the globe, especially for international flights remains suspended. Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

The guidelines for "Unlock 4" was announced by the central government on Saturday. A spree of relaxations was unveiled by the Centre, that will come into effect from September 1 if the state governments decide to approve them.

