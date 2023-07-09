Mumbai, July 9: A city-based homemaker was recently duped to the tune of Rs 50,000 by a conman who posed as a banker and tried to help her. Police officials said that the accused impersonated a banker to enter the premises of a bank and flee with the woman's money. After the incident came to light, the Pydhonie police arrested the conman on Friday for impersonating a banker.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused impersonated a banker to allegedly enter the premises of a South Mumbai-based bank before fleeing with Rs 50,000 cash on the pretext of helping the homemaker deposit the amount in her bank account. The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar Mehengi (47). Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Ask Malabar Hill Woman To Pay Rs 10 To Change Her Name on Goa Flight Ticket Online, Swindle Victim's Account of Rs 1.84 Lakh in Eight Transactions.

Police officials said that the accused is a resident of Haryana and is a habitual offender. An officer privy to the case said that the accused has 14 offences of cheating and hoodwinking people in the bank registered against him. Acting on the complaint, the police began investigating and scanning CCTV footage.

After scanning CCTV footage of various areas, the police arrested him from Pune. In her complaint, the woman said that her husband asked her to take help from a specific officer to deposit the money in the account. Soon after the woman reached Union Bank at Mohammed Ali Road, the conman approached her. Bank Fraud in Mumbai: SBI Employee Dupes Customer of Rs 7.63 Lakh on Pretext of Helping Woman Fill Out Deposit Slips; Arrested.

Trusting him to be a banker, the woman gave him her cash and the bank passbook. "He asked her to wait and fill in the details, and fled from the spot. As he did not return for a while, the victim started inquiring and learnt that no such person works at the bank," an officer said.

