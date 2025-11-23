Mumbai, November 23: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where the wife of Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's personal assistant allegedly died by suicide. The deceased woman, Gauri Palve, ended her life at her residence in Mumbai following a domestic dispute. Palve was the wife of Anant Garje, who is the personal assistant(PA) of Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.

According to a report in the news agency PTI, Gauri Palve was found hanging at her house in Mumbai's Worli area on Saturday evening, November 22. A police official said that the couple had tied the knot in February this year. Cops also found that Palve was a doctor at the dental department at the civic-run KEM Hospital. After the incident, Palve's family alleged harassment. BJP Leader Pankaja Munde Cries As She Visits House of Her Supporter Who Died by Suicide After Her Defeat in Lok Sabha Election, Video Surfaces.

They claimed that Palve was tortured and harassed by Anant Garje, and this led her to take the extreme step. Her family has demanded a thorough investigation into Palve's death. According to the preliminary information, cops suspect the suicide to be a result of domestic disputes. So far, the police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Paknaka Munde is the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Animal Husbandry in the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. She is also the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an MLC in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

