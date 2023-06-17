Mumbai, June 17: A 63-year-old woman from Mumbai recently became a victim of an online scam when she tried to change her name on a flight ticket online. The woman, a resident of Malabar Hill is said to have lost a total of Rs 1.84 lakh to cyber fraudsters. Police officials said that the woman, who is a therapist by profession searched the internet to find the contact number of a travel portal from whom she had booked her ticker.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the scam took place when the woman was searching the web for the travel portal's number, however, she ended up contacting frauds who allegedly duped her. A police officer said that the fraudsters asked the woman to pay Rs 10 to begin the name change process and even shared a remote accessing application link with her. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Businessman Duped of Rs 7 Lakh by Fraudsters While Shopping for Electronic Parts Online, Case Registered.

Soon after the woman installed the app on her phone, the fraudsters immediately copied her bank details before siphoning off the money from her account. In her complaint, the victim said that her cousin booked an air ticket for her in order to travel to Goa for a birthday celebration. However, instead of putting her real name, the woman's cousin put her nickname on the ticket.

The woman further claimed that she wanted to change her name and hence, she searched the internet to find the travel agency's customer care number. The caller asked the woman to pay Rs 10 in order to get her name changed. The so-called caller even sent a link to the woman to make payment for the name change process. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

"When she clicked the link, it asked her to download AnyDesk - a remote access application and was required to enter her debit and credit card details multiple times to make the payment of Rs 10 through the app," a police officer said. Soon, the woman lost a total of Rs 1.84 lakh in eight transactions. Following this, the woman approached the cops and lodged a complaint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).