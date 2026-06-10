Bareilly Viral Video: Woman Dragged Nearly 100 Metres on Car Bonnet While Confronting Husband Over Alleged Affair

A dramatic incident from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has gone viral after a woman was allegedly dragged nearly 100 metres while clinging to the bonnet of a moving car in an attempt to stop her husband, whom she accused of travelling with another woman.

The incident took place at Devchara Chowraha in the Bhamora area on Saturday evening but came to light days later after a video of the episode surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

According to a complaint filed with Bhamora police, Godavari, a resident of Bareilly's Subhash Nagar locality, alleged that her husband, Netrapal Singh, was involved in a relationship with a woman named Sadhana from their native village, Katka Raman. She claimed that disputes over the alleged affair often led to abuse and physical assault. Uttar Pradesh: Men Dance in Burqas to Dhurandhar Song During School Event in Amroha, Probe Launched As Video Goes Viral.

Woman Dragged Nearly 100 Metres on Car Bonnet

Godavari told police that she spotted the pair together at Devchara crossing and tried to stop their vehicle. However, instead of halting, Netrapal allegedly continued driving while she remained on the bonnet, putting her life at risk. Eyewitnesses eventually intervened, stopped the car, and rescued her. 'Muh Mein M**t Dungi': UP Police Sub-Inspector Ratna Rathi Suspended After Viral Video Showed Her Abusing Couple Over Car Dispute in Meerut.

The woman reportedly sustained injuries during the ordeal.

In her complaint, Godavari further alleged that Sadhana assaulted her, snatched her gold chain, and fled the scene. She also claimed that a vehicle belonging to her uncle was damaged during the confrontation.

Sadhana has denied the allegations, saying she merely accepted a lift from Netrapal while returning from a local block office and was wrongly accused and attacked by Godavari.

Bhamora SHO Pawan Kumar said police have registered an FIR against Netrapal Singh and Sadhana under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to attempt to murder, rash driving, assault, and voluntarily causing hurt. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).