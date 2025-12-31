A controversial video allegedly from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh has triggered widespread outrage on social media for mocking religious attire. The clip shows a group of men dressed in burqas and dancing on stage to a song from the film Dhurandhar, while an audience watches and some spectators even join the performance. The video was shared on X by journalist Sachin Gupta. However, the exact date of the recording remains unclear, and the footage has not been independently verified. As the clip went viral, many users criticised it for allegedly insulting the hijab and burqa, calling for strict action. Responding to the backlash, Amroha Police confirmed that a probe has been launched. Authorities said the individuals seen in the video have not yet been identified and further investigation is underway. 'Muh Mein M**t Dungi': UP Police Sub-Inspector Ratna Rathi Suspended After Viral Video Showed Her Abusing Couple Over Car Dispute in Meerut.

Video Shows Men Dancing in Burqa to Dhurandhar Song

यूपी | ये वीडियो अमरोहा जिले के मेस्को पब्लिक स्कूल का है। यहां एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित हुआ। इसमें स्टूडेंट्स ने धुरंधर मूवी के गाने पर डांस किया। इस पर मुस्लिम संगठनों को आपत्ति है। उन्होंने स्कूल पर एक्शन लेने की मांग पुलिस से की है। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की। pic.twitter.com/T0ANxlMOTM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 31, 2025

Police Launch Probe After Outrage

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में प्रभारी थाना नौगावां सादात को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) December 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Amroha Police ).

