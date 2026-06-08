Bareilly: Woman Climbs Onto Husband’s Car Bonnet After Finding Him With Another Woman; Video Goes Viral

A dramatic roadside incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has drawn widespread attention after a video showing a woman clinging to the bonnet of a moving car went viral on social media. The woman alleged that she confronted her husband after seeing him travelling with another woman, leading to a public altercation that was partially captured on CCTV cameras, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

The incident took place in the Bhamora police station area, where local police have registered a case against the husband and launched an investigation into the matter. Bareilly Shocker: Woman Allegedly Chokes Man to Death During Sex After Months of Blackmail, Arrested by UP Police.

Woman Climbs Onto Husband’s Car Bonnet in Bareilly

बरेली में हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा: कार के बोनट पर लटकी पत्नी, प्रेमिका संग भागा पति! भमोरा के देवचरा में फिल्मी सीन जैसा वाक्या सामने आया। कटका रमन निवासी नेत्रपाल जब अपनी प्रेमिका को कार में लेकर जा रहा था, तभी चौराहे पर बच्चे संग खड़ी पत्नी ऊषा ने उसे देख लिया। फूल मंडी के पास स्पीड… pic.twitter.com/1peKOwhm1C — Anoop Mishra (@anoopjournalist) June 7, 2026

Confrontation at Busy Intersection

According to police and local reports, the woman, identified as Gulabo, was standing with her child near Devchara crossing when she spotted her husband, Netrapal, travelling in a car with another woman. She allegedly attempted to stop the vehicle and confronted him over the situation.

When the car did not stop, the woman reportedly ran after it. As the vehicle slowed near a speed breaker, she climbed onto the bonnet in an effort to force the driver to halt. Despite her presence on the bonnet, the car continued moving for a short distance.

Bystanders Intervene

Witnesses said the unusual scene attracted the attention of passersby, several of whom began following the vehicle on motorcycles. The car was eventually stopped on the Devchara-Ballia road after travelling approximately 200 metres with the woman on the bonnet.

After the vehicle was brought to a halt, a crowd gathered at the spot. The situation briefly created tension in the area before the individuals involved left the scene.

CCTV Footage Goes Viral

The entire episode was captured by CCTV cameras installed nearby. Clips from the footage quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting discussions about road safety and the risks associated with such confrontations.

The video shows the woman positioned on the bonnet while the vehicle continues moving along the road, raising concerns about the potential for serious injury.

Police Register Case

Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint with Bhamora police. Officials confirmed that a case has been registered against her husband and that an investigation is underway.

Police said they are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions of all parties involved. Statements from witnesses and available video footage are also being reviewed as part of the inquiry.

Background

Incidents involving individuals riding on or clinging to moving vehicles have periodically surfaced across India, often attracting attention due to the significant safety risks involved. Road safety experts caution that such situations can quickly turn life-threatening, regardless of the nature of the dispute.

Authorities have urged the public to resolve personal disputes through legal and lawful means rather than engaging in actions that could endanger lives on public roads.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).