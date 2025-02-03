Bareilly, February 3: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman allegedly choked a man to death during a sexual encounter in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The woman, who had been blackmailed by the victim, Iqbal, for several months, sat on top of him and choked him with her hands while they were intimate. She told police that she had endured multiple instances of coercion and blackmail by Iqbal, who threatened to destroy her family. After the fatal act, she dragged his body to the staircase before returning home.

According to an NDTV report, the woman, a 32-year-old from Bareilly, had been in a long-term struggle with Iqbal, a Zari Zardosi artisan, who allegedly blackmailed her into physical encounters. The two had become acquainted after Iqbal visited homes in her village for his work. The woman told police that Iqbal had secretly recorded their encounters and threatened to expose them to her family, forcing her to comply with his demands. Bareilly Shocker: Boy, Cousin Kill Mom’s Partner To ‘Save Family Honour’, Dump Body in Farm in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

On the fateful night, Iqbal allegedly gave the woman two pills to sedate her husband, which she secretly placed in his tea. After her husband fell asleep, she contacted Iqbal and went to his house. It was during this meeting that she finally snapped, unable to bear any more of Iqbal's blackmail. In a moment of anger and frustration, she sat on top of him and choked him, ensuring that he was dead before dragging his body to the staircase. UP Shocker: Man Murdered Over Love Affair With His Throat Slit and Genitals Mutilated, Body Dumped in Bareilly.

Following the murder, the woman returned home and lived in fear of being discovered. However, two days later, Iqbal's body was found near his home. Authorities apprehended the woman after she confessed to the crime, stating that she had no other choice but to protect her family from further harm. She was arrested and charged with murder, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.

