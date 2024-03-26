Ahmedabad, March 26: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a man allegedly bit off his wife's finger during a quarrel between them in Ahmedabad. Police officials said that the accused, a resident of Sardarnagar bit off his wife’s finger during a domestic dispute. During the quarrel, the man also accused his wife of having an affair. The alleged incident came to light after the wife filed a complaint against her husband.

According to a report in the Times of India, the couple are natives of Rajasthan. In her complaint, the 40-year-old woman said that her husband would often beat her over trivial issues. She also claimed that her husband always suspected her of having an affair. The alleged incident took place on Saturday, March 23, at around 10 pm. Ahmedabad Shocker: 19-Year-Old Molested, Threatened With Acid Attack in Gujarat; Stalker Booked.

The complainant said that she was speaking to a woman in the neighbourhood when her husband came home on Saturday night. She stated that her husband asked her why she was talking to the neighbour. She also claimed that her husband alleged that she was spotted speaking to a man in the evening. When the woman objected to this, her husband started to abuse and beat her.

When the woman tried to resist his assault by holding his hand, the accused allegedly bit off the little finger of her left hand. The woman rushed out of her house and screamed for help as she started bleeding severely. Amidst all this, her husband stood in the house while she somehow managed to call up a relative who called an ambulance for her. Ahmedabad Shocker: Doctor Found Dead on Crime Branch Campus, Police Suspect Romantic Relationship With Inspector.

She was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Asarwa. At the hospital, the doctor suggested surgery as a part of her finger was bitten off. Post this, a medico-legal case was filed at the Civil hospital. Acting on the case, the police registered a complaint against the accused and have begun an investigation of the matter.

