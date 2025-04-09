Bengaluru, April 9: A 30-year-old model was found murdered in her home in the Nelamangala area in Karnataka's Bengaluru, with police suspecting domestic violence as the motive. The victim, who had a career in modeling and event management in both Bengaluru and Dubai, had been married to the accused, Imran, for just eight months. This was the second marriage for both.

Family members reported that the couple's relationship was troubled, marked by frequent arguments over family responsibilities and financial issues, the Times of India reported. Relatives also alleged that the victim faced ongoing demands for dowry. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Informs In-Laws on Call; Arrested From Pune.

Model Found Murdered at Bengaluru Home

The incident reportedly occurred following a heated argument last week, during which Imran allegedly assaulted his wife, rendering her unconscious before strangling her. He fled the scene immediately after the attack. When the victim's family could not reach her by phone, they went to her home and discovered her lifeless body. Authorities were notified, and police quickly arrived at the scene.

Family Suspect Dowry Killing

The victim's family has accused Imran of persistent dowry-related harassment, claiming she confided in them about the abuse she endured throughout the marriage. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Travels From Bagepalli With 2 Knives, Stabs Estranged Wife to Death on Road in Electronics City; Arrested.

Police have registered a case under the provisions of the murder and Dowry Prohibition Act. Imran has been detained and is currently being interrogated. A postmortem has been completed, and investigators are reviewing the couple's communication records and any prior complaints to gather more information about the alleged abuse.

