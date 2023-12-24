Bengaluru, December 24: A tragic incident occurred in Bengaluru on Saturday, where a 23-year-old pregnant woman named Ramya J lost her life, and her 4-year-old son, Samrat, is in a critical condition. They reportedly inhaled carbon monoxide from a gas geyser installed in their home.

Indian Express reported that Ramya, who resided in Ashwathnagar in Sadashivanagar, was the wife of a vegetable vendor named Jagadish. Their son is currently receiving treatment at M S Ramaiah Hospital.

The incident was discovered when Jagadish returned home to find the door locked. He had planned to take his family to a temple on the eve of Vaikunta Ekadashi. When he received no response from inside the house, he heard the sound of running water from the bathroom.

Upon breaking open the door, he found his wife and son collapsed. Despite immediately rushing them to a nearby hospital, Ramya was declared dead upon arrival.

This incident follows a similar one in June this year, where a soon-to-be-married couple, Chandrashekhar M, 30, and Sudharani Binni, 22, were found dead in their Chikkajala residence in North Bengaluru.

An investigation revealed that they died from inhaling carbon monoxide from their bathroom’s gas geyser.

A police officer explained that gas geysers emit carbon monoxide due to partial combustion. In the event of a leak, it can go unnoticed as carbon monoxide is both odourless and colourless, making it deadly. If the bathroom where the geyser is installed lacks sufficient ventilation, it poses a significant risk.

