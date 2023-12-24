Bengaluru, December 24: A 22-year-old youth was recently found guilty of eloping with a minor girl by a special POCSO court in Bengaluru. The youth reportedly eloped with the minor girl twice and even went on to marry her against her will during the second elopement. While finding him guilty, the court sentenced the youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Besides, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 41,000 on the youth. The accused has been identified as Venkatesh alias Venki, a resident of south Bengaluru. As per a report in the Times of India, Judge Ishrat Jahan Ara convicted Venkatesh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. Bengaluru Shocker: Karnataka Police Arrest Headmistress for Forcing Children To Clean Toilet in Government School.

During the hearing, public prosecutor Geeta Ramakrishna Gorawar said that Venkatesh first eloped with the minor girl on August 31, 2021. Back then, the youth threatened to kill the girl's parents if she refused to come with him to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Following this, her parents lodged a complaint and cops brought the girl home after arresting the accused.

A few months later, Venkatesh was allowed to walk out on bail on condition that he would not meet the girl or her parents. However, he met the minor girl again and told her that there would be no police cases if they got married. Post this, he once again eloped with the minor girl on April 16, 2022. Bengaluru Shocker: Wife Stabs Husband to Death After Quarrel Over Her Suspected Affair; Arrested.

At the same time, he got married to the victim at a temple in Chittoor. Soon, cops began probing the case and arrested Venkatesh after tracing the duo to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

