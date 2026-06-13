Bengaluru Road Accident: Woman Returning From Dinner With Friend Killed After Mercedes-Benz Crashes Into Bridge Wall on Expressway

A late-night drive turned into a tragedy early Saturday morning when a speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into a bridge wall on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway near Hoskote, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A private company employee died on the spot, while the driver fell off the bridge into a riverbed below following the high-impact collision. The deceased has been identified as Sajia, a resident of Bengaluru who was employed at a private firm. According to preliminary police reports, she was returning to the city after having dinner with a friend when the incident occurred.

The driver of the luxury sedan, identified as Rizwan, a city-based car dealer, sustained severe injuries. Local authorities reported that the impact of the crash was so severe that Rizwan was thrown out of the vehicle, scaling the bridge's safety barrier before falling directly into the dry riverbed under the expressway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment. Ranchi Horror: Young Man Dragged Kms by Mercedes for Protesting Accident; Jharkhand High Court Lawyer Manoj Tandon Arrested.

The luxury vehicle was severely damaged, with the front section completely mangled due to the force of hitting the divider and the bridge wall. Law enforcement personnel from the Hoskote traffic police station arrived at the scene shortly after the accident to manage traffic flow, secure the wreckage, and initiate a formal investigation.

Preliminary findings by the traffic police suggest that reckless and high-speed driving was the primary cause of the accident. Investigators are currently checking CCTV footage along the expressway stretch near Doddahullur to determine the exact speed of the vehicle and the sequence of events leading up to the collision. Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Several Injured After Mercedes Car Collides With Two Taxis Near Worli, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

A formal case has been registered at the Hoskote police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving causing death. Further statements will be recorded once the driver is deemed medically fit by physicians.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).