Ranchi, February 17: In a shocking incident in Ranchi’s Doranda police station area on Tuesday, a young man was dragged for several kms by a luxury Mercedes car after he protested against the vehicle hitting a woman, officials said. The accused driver, identified as High Court advocate Manoj Tandon, has been taken into custody. The incident occurred near Rajendra Chowk in the Doranda area of the city. According to reports, the Mercedes first struck a woman. When a young man who was present at the spot objected and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly tried to run him over.

The youth got stuck on the bonnet of the car, but the driver continued to drive for several kms without stopping. Home Guard personnel deployed along the route tried to intercept the vehicle, but it did not stop. It has been further alleged that the accused later took the injured youth to his residence, where he was assaulted. Upon receiving information, the police launched a swift operation, chased the vehicle, and rescued the youth. The accused lawyer was detained, and the injured young man was sent for medical examination. Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Several Injured After Mercedes Car Collides With Two Taxis Near Worli, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered outside the Doranda police station demanding strict action against the accused lawyer. The matter also reached the Jharkhand High Court. The Bar Association informed the court that the lawyer had been detained and sought protection for him from possible mob violence. Hearing the matter, a bench headed by Chief Justice M.S. Sonak observed that no one is above the law and directed the police to act strictly in accordance with legal provisions. Kochi Mercedes-Benz Crash: 1 Injured After 2 Speeding Luxury Cars Collide During Test Drive in Kerala’s Willingdon Island (Watch Video).

While declining to grant immediate relief, the court instructed the state’s Advocate General to coordinate with the police to ensure the lawyer’s safety. Police said the investigation is underway and all aspects of the incident are being examined.

