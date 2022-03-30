Bengaluru, March 30: Four youths from Gurugram were arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old nurse here on March 24.

Rajat Suresh, Yogesh Kumar Dalal, Shivrana Tekchandrana and Dev Saroha are in their early 20s. While Rajat is undergoing training in a pool in Sadashivnagar, the other three are swimming coaches and had come to Bengaluru to attend coaching clinic at a private club in Chamarajpet.

Times of India quoted deputy commissioner of police (North) Vinayak Patil said the four accused have been sent to judicial custody. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Four Men Repeatedly Rape Minor Girl After Getting Her Addicted to Drugs; Arrested

While Rajat has been living in the city for many years, the others came here in February. They've been staying in a rented house in RMV Il Stage, Sanjaynagar. Preliminary investigation revealed that Rajat had befriended the girl, who has been working in a private hospital here since 2020, through a dating app in March first week.

"Rajat met the girl a couple of times and invited her for dinner at a restaurant on the night of March 24. From the restaurant, he took her to his rented house and the four men raped her the sources said. On March 25, the girl filed a complaint with Sanjaynagar police. The four suspects were booked under Section 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code. 'Rape is Rape, Be It By Man or Husband': Karnataka HC on Marital Rape

By that night, police detained all four men. Rajat, Who sensed the girl had filed a police complaint, tried to flee the city and booked a flight ticket to Delhi for that night. However, he was caught at Kempegowda International Airport hours before his flight. While Shivrana was picked up near National College, Basavanagudi in south Bengaluru, the other two were detained near Chickpet. "The girl's medical reports confirmed she was gangraped," sources added.

