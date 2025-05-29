Bengaluru, May 29: A shocking incident of murder and suicide has come to light from Karnataka, where a 48-year-old man killed his wife before dying by suicide in Bengaluru. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, May 27, in Bengaluru's Vijayapura town. Police officials said that the accused, identified as Basavachari (48), killed his 36-year-old wife with a dumbbell before ending his life by hanging himself.

The alleged incident came to light when the husband and wife's bodies were discovered by their son, who had returned home from school. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the family lived in a rented house in Vijayapura town. Cops learned that the couple fought frequently over domestic issues. On the day of the incident, one of the couple's two sons found his parents' bodies. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Becomes Thief To Maintain 3 Wives, 9 Children; 188 Grams of Gold, 550 Grams of Silver Ornaments Recovered.

The son immediately reported the incident to the police. The couple is survived by two sons, the eldest being 14 and the youngest 12. When cops reached the crime scene, they found the woman's body in the bedroom with severe head injuries and blood throughout the room. They also discovered a dumbbell on the bed, which is believed to be the weapon used to kill the woman. Bengaluru Shocker: Body of Unidentified Girl Found in Suitcase Near Chandapura Railway Bridge in Karnataka, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Officials said that after killing his wife, the accused husband died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. It is suspected that the couple got into an altercation after their children left for school at 9 AM. Investigators believe that the accused may have struck his wife with a dumbbell before ending his life after realising that she was dead.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).