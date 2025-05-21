In a chilling incidents, a body of a 18-year-old girl was found stuffed in a suitcase today, May 21, near the old Chandapura railway bridge in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Authorities suspect that the girl was murdered at a different location and her body was discarded from a moving train. The gruesome find has prompted an intense police investigation to identify the victim and determine the cause and circumstances of her death. A video of the investiagtion has been shared by news agency IANS. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Murdered, Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase at Rented House; Police Arrest Husband From Pune.

Suitcase With Girl’s Body Found Near Railway Bridge in Bengaluru

Suitcase With Girl’s Body Found Near Railway Bridge in Bengaluru (Photo Credits: X/ @ians_india)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

