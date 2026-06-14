Bengaluru Shocker: Sikkim Woman Killed by Boyfriend in Karnataka; Police Probe Affair Suspicion Angle

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Bengaluru following a domestic dispute, with police suspecting the attack was triggered by the accused's suspicion that she was involved in another relationship. The victim, identified as Ati Hangma Subba, died after her throat was allegedly slit with a kitchen knife at the couple's rented accommodation in the city's Doddakannahalli area. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Argument Allegedly Turned Fatal

According to the police, Ati Hangma Subba, who worked as a receptionist at a salon, had moved to Bengaluru from Sikkim about a month ago and was living with her boyfriend, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling employed as a waiter at a hotel. Bengaluru Shocker: Wife Sends S*x Videos, Pressures Husband Into Having Threes*mes; Complaint Registered.

Investigators said the couple allegedly got into an argument on Sunday morning after the accused suspected the woman of having an affair. During the altercation, Lepcha allegedly attacked Subba with a kitchen knife, inflicting fatal injuries. She died at the scene.

Police Register Murder Case

The incident was reported to the Bellandur police, who reached the residence and initiated an investigation. A case of murder has been registered, and officers are collecting forensic evidence, recording witness statements and examining the circumstances that led to the alleged attack. Police said the investigation is continuing to establish the complete sequence of events. Bengaluru Shocker: Female Software Engineer Dies by Suicide After Astrologer’s Marriage Prediction.

Victim Had Recently Relocated to Bengaluru

Police said Ati Hangma Subba had recently relocated to Bengaluru in search of employment and had been working at a private salon. She and the accused had reportedly been in a relationship and were residing together in a rented house in Doddakannahalli. Officials are also examining the couple's recent interactions and any digital evidence that may assist the investigation.

Investigation Underway

Authorities said further details will emerge after forensic examination and questioning of the accused and other witnesses. Police have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation remains in progress. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and investigators said appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

Police investigations into domestic homicide cases typically rely on forensic evidence, witness accounts and digital records to establish motive and sequence of events. In this case, investigators have indicated that the alleged suspicion of an affair is one of the primary angles being examined, though the probe remains ongoing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).