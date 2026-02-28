Bengaluru, February 28: A 28-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru reportedly died by suicide on Friday, February 27, following a period of deep distress over an astrologer’s prediction regarding his marriage. The techie was found at her residence in the city’s tech corridor. Preliminary police investigations suggest that the deceased was troubled by claims that her horoscope indicated she would never be able to marry or sustain a stable domestic life.

According to family members and colleagues, the woman had been consulting various astrologers over the past few months as she searched for a suitable partner. A recent session with an astrologer allegedly resulted in a "grim prediction," which the young professional reportedly took to heart. Friends noted a significant change in her behaviour following the consultation, citing increased withdrawal and visible anxiety regarding his future.

Local police arrived at the scene after neighbours alerted them to woman’s lack of response. No suicide note was recovered at the site, but digital evidence and recent call logs pointed toward her preoccupation with the astrological readings. Authorities have recorded statements from her family, who traveled to Bengaluru from their hometown to claim the body.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are currently investigating whether there was any element of financial exploitation or extreme psychological pressure exerted by the astrologer in question. As of Saturday, February 28, no arrests have been made, though investigators are expected to summon the astrologer for questioning regarding the nature of the consultation.

This tragedy has once again brought the intersection of traditional beliefs and mental health into the spotlight, particularly within the high-pressure IT sector. Mental health professionals in Bengaluru have expressed concern over the reliance on non-scientific predictions to make major life decisions, which can lead to severe "anticipatory anxiety" and depression in vulnerable individuals.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

