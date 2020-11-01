Bengaluru, November 1: In a shocking incident, a tenant in Bengaluru was stabbed by the owner after her husband failed to pay rent for four months. The stabbing took place in Rajagopalnagar on October 30. The owner, identified as K Mahalakshmi of Marutinagar, was arrested on attempt to murder charge for allegedly stabbing 28-year-old R Poornima, whose husband had not paid rent because he lost job during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Pulls His Pants Down, Tries to Disrobe Woman, Arrested After Act of Sexual Assault Gets Captured on CCTV.

For last one year, Poornima and her husband Ravichandra have been staying in the single-bedroom house owned by Mahalakshmi. The couple had made an advance of Rs 65,000 and was paying a monthly rent of Rs 6,000. After Ravichandra lost his job as a sales executive with a solar light distributing agency in May, the couple couldn’t pay the rent, Times of India reported. On October 30, Mahalakshmi went to Poornima's house and demanded the due rent. Fake IPS Officer Arrested in Bengaluru by Mumbai Police For Extorting Rs 15 Lakh From Surat Businessman.

"Though the couple requested her to wait for one more month, Mahalakshmi refused to get out of the house unless the money was paid. Poornima suggested she cut the dues from the advance amount. But Mahalakshmi was not ready to do so as she claimed it was invested in chit funds," police said. During the argument, Mahalakshmi lost her cool and rushed to the kitchen. She returned with a knife and stabbed Poornima on her hands and neck.

"When Ravichandra intervened and stopped her, she fled. We detained Mahalakshmi the same night and shifted her to a women’s rehabilitation centre. She was arrested on Saturday," police said.

