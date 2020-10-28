Bengaluru, October 28: An incident of sexual assault was caught in the CCTV camera near JC Nagar in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. A 40-year-old was passing a narrow lane when the accused identified as Tata Datt, blocked the her way, pulled his pants down and attacked her. The woman can be seen hitting Datt with her slippers and screaming when he pushed her against the wall and tried to disrobe her. Datt then ran away from the scene, however, the incident was caught on the camera. Hathras: 4-Year-Old Allegedly Raped by Her Relative in Sasni Area, Accused Arrested.

Accoring to a TNM report, the woman began screaming for help as Tata Datt began assaulting her. The incident occurred at around 5.05 am on Tuesday. As the woman’s neighbours began opening their doors and windows after they heard her screams, Datt allegedly ran away. “The woman filed the complaint yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. We procured the CCTV footage from one of the houses where the incident occurred. We were able to track the accused within one hour,” the JC Nagar Police told TNM. UP Teen Raped, Filmed, Robbed Inside Jhansi College Campus.

Tata Datt has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code.

