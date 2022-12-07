Bengaluru, December 7: Four days after a highly decomposed body of a man was found floating in an abandoned quarry at Beemakanahalli village near Nandagudi, Hoskote, police have identified the deceased as Ananda alias Anila, a resident of Chambe village near Masti, Malur talk in Kolar district.

Police have arrested the deceased’s wife Chaitra, 28, her lover Chalapati, 35, and contract killer Prithviraj, 26, in connection to the murder. Manhunt has been launched to arrest Naveen, another killer, who is at large.

TOI reported that a villager in Beemakanahalli had informed Nandagudi police after he found the body around 2.30pm in the quarry. A team headed by circle inspector Rangaswamy swung into action and arrested the trio. Bengaluru Shocker: Disappointed With Plight of Paralysed Wife, Man Throws Her Into 9-Feet Deep Sump, Arrested on Charges of Murder

After investigation, police said that Ananda, a truck driver, and Chaitra fell in love and got married a few years ago. The couple had two children. However, years after their marriage, Ananda came to know that his wife had an affair with their neighbour Chalapati and warned her several times. Pandav Nagar Murder Case: Accused Wife Claims Her Husband Had Ill Intentions Towards Children

Chaitra had filed a harassment complaint with Masti police accusing Chalapati of misbehaving with her four months ago after which the Masti police summoned Chalapati and warned him. Though he got angry with Chaitra in the beginning, both became close again in the last two months.

According to police, a furious Ananda started coming home drunk and abused his wife. Chaitra decided to eliminate Ananda to escape from his harassment and continue her affair. She and Chalapati allegedly discussed the plan.

Police said that Chaitra contacted Prithviraj, her brother's friend, and struck a deal to kill Ananda. Prithviraj accepted her deal for Rs 1 lakh. She gave him Rs 5,000 as an advance to commit the crime.

