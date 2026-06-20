Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and Scattered Showers, High of 28°C

Bengaluru residents can expect an overcast day on Saturday, June 20, 2026, with a high temperature reaching 28°C and a low of 21°C. The "feels like" temperature may reach up to 25°C due to the high humidity, which will hover around 92% throughout the day. The wind will be light, generally around 7 km/h.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Temperature 22°C Feels Like 25°C High 28°C Low 21°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 92% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 21°C Overcast 37% 6 km/h 02:00 21°C Overcast 27% 8 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 15% 5 km/h 06:00 21°C Overcast 6% 6 km/h 08:00 23°C Overcast 2% 8 km/h 10:00 27°C Overcast 0% 5 km/h 12:00 29°C Overcast 10% 5 km/h 14:00 29°C Overcast 37% 3 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Scattered showers are more likely to develop later in the afternoon. While early morning hours show a chance of rain around 37% at midnight, it is expected to decrease significantly by dawn. The afternoon hours, particularly from 12:00 PM onwards, will see an increase in the chance of precipitation, with a 37% likelihood around 2:00 PM. Overall, the chance of rain for the day is estimated at 65%.

While the weather is set to be largely overcast with moderate temperatures, the significant humidity may make conditions feel more intense. Attendees of any outdoor events, such as the recent IPL matches, should be prepared for the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the afternoon and carry umbrellas.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).