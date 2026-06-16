Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a High of 30°C and 72% Humidity
Get the latest Mumbai weather update for Tuesday, 16 June 2026. Expect overcast conditions with a high temperature of 30°C, feeling like 35°C, and 72% humidity. Light drizzle is possible in the morning, transitioning to clearer skies later. Stay prepared for humid weather and plan your day accordingly.
Mumbai residents can expect an overcast and humid day on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, with temperatures reaching a high of 30°C, feeling more like 35°C due to significant humidity levels. The city's weather forecast indicates a day where outdoor activities might be impacted by the muggy air and potential for scattered light showers throughout the day.
|Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra: Tuesday, 16 June 2026
|
Temperature
30°C
|
Feels Like
35°C
|
Conditions
Overcast
|
Humidity
72%
|
Wind Speed
10 km/h
|Hourly Outlook for Mumbai: Tuesday, 16 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|30°C
|Overcast
|12%
|9 km/h
|02:00
|29°C
|Light drizzle
|29%
|10 km/h
|04:00
|28°C
|Light drizzle
|39%
|7 km/h
|06:00
|28°C
|Mainly clear
|46%
|4 km/h
|08:00
|31°C
|Light drizzle
|47%
|9 km/h
|10:00
|32°C
|Mainly clear
|42%
|12 km/h
|12:00
|33°C
|Clear sky
|35%
|14 km/h
|14:00
|33°C
|Clear sky
|27%
|15 km/h
Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The morning hours will begin with overcast skies and a moderate chance of rain, starting at midnight with a 12% chance. As the day progresses, the humidity will remain a prominent factor, sitting at 72% and contributing to the 'feels like' temperature being noticeably higher than the actual mercury. Scattered light drizzle is anticipated in the early hours, with rain chances peaking around 46% by 6 AM, though conditions are expected to shift to mainly clear later. The wind speed will be around 10 km/h, offering little respite from the humidity.
As we move into the afternoon, the Mumbai weather update suggests a transition towards clearer skies from around 12 PM onwards. However, this clearing won't bring significant relief from the heat and humidity, with temperatures climbing to 33°C. Despite the clearer skies, there will still be a lingering chance of rain, around 27% by 2 PM, as is typical for this time of year. The wind is expected to pick up slightly, reaching up to 15 km/h in the early afternoon, potentially offering a minor cooling effect.
Recent weather patterns in the region have seen concerns about rising heat and humidity, with some reports indicating thunderstorms affecting other districts in Maharashtra. While the immediate forecast for Mumbai appears less severe, the persistent heat and high humidity levels necessitate caution. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light and breathable clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the day. Commuters should be prepared for potentially damp conditions during the early morning hours.
For those planning to attend any outdoor events, such as the T20 cricket matches at Wankhede Stadium or the ongoing Mumbai International Film Festival, it is advisable to carry umbrellas and water bottles. The combination of overcast skies, high humidity, and a 'feels like' temperature in the mid-30s could make for an uncomfortable experience for attendees. While major disruptions aren't forecast, the weather conditions will certainly be a key factor for participants and organisers throughout the day.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).