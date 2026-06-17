Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a Chance of Drizzle and High Humidity

Bengaluru residents can expect an overcast and humid day on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as the city navigates through the monsoon season. The forecast indicates a steady temperature around 23°C, with a 'feels like' temperature of 26°C due to humidity levels hovering at 76%. Gentle winds at 7 km/h will accompany the cloudy conditions throughout the day.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 23°C Feels Like 26°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 76% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 23°C Overcast 9% 7 km/h 02:00 22°C Overcast 2% 6 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 0% 6 km/h 06:00 21°C Overcast 0% 9 km/h 08:00 24°C Overcast 0% 11 km/h 10:00 28°C Overcast 0% 10 km/h 12:00 30°C Light drizzle 8% 9 km/h 14:00 31°C Overcast 27% 8 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Looking at the hourly outlook, the early morning hours will remain predominantly overcast with minimal chances of rain, dropping to a cooler 21°C by 4 AM. As the day progresses, temperatures will climb, reaching approximately 28°C by 10 AM. A brief period of light drizzle is anticipated around noon, with rain chances slightly increasing to 8% before clearing up. However, the afternoon is set to see a rise in rain probability, with a 27% chance of precipitation by 2 PM, alongside an overcast sky. Heatwave Alert: Central and Western Europe Brace for Heat Wave As Temperatures Forecast To Reach 40°C.

Recent weather reports suggest that the monsoon rains are likely to continue through the latter half of June, urging citizens to remain prepared for intermittent showers. While the forecast for June 17th points towards moderate conditions, residents have grown accustomed to sudden downpours, as indicated by recent local news highlighting the impact of rain on city infrastructure. The Air Quality Index for Bengaluru was reported to be around 37 on June 16, indicating good air quality, which may be further improved by any precipitation.

With the Indian Premier League season underway, cricket enthusiasts heading to stadiums for matches involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru should be prepared for the weather. The forecast of overcast skies and potential drizzle means outdoor activities might experience slight disruptions. It is advisable for attendees to carry umbrellas or raincoats, and stay hydrated, even with the prevailing humidity, as temperatures will still reach a comfortable daytime high. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect Partly Cloudy Skies with a High of 37°C.

For those planning their commute or outdoor activities on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, it is wise to keep an umbrella handy, especially during the afternoon. Light cotton clothing will be most comfortable given the high humidity. While the official forecast does not predict severe weather, the unpredictable nature of monsoon showers means that vigilance is key. The Bengaluru weather today calls for a blend of preparedness for damp conditions and comfort for the mild, humid climate.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).