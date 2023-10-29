Bengaluru, October 29: A woman in Bengaluru has accused her husband, a cop working in Delhi, of uploading her pictures on social media and defaming her. The woman in her complaint to the police said that her husband uploaded her private pictures on an Instagram account that he had opened in her name.

TOI reported that Gareema Kumari of Babanagar in Yelahanka told the cops that her husband Shravan Kumar works as inspector with the intelligence bureau. He has filed for divorce from her and the couple have a daughter aged 13. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Takes Photos and Videos of Private Parts of Women in His Society, Arrested.

“My husband had come to Bengaluru in July. He offered me a soft drink laced with alcohol. Then, he clicked pictures of me drinking it and uploaded them on an Instagram account he had opened in my name. Also, he uploaded my private photos on the account, defaming me. Now, he is issuing dire threats saying if I don’t divorce him, he will kill me,” Gareema said. The police have booked the husband under the IT Act, 2000. Bengaluru Shocker: Married Woman Dies by Suicide After Paramour Threatens To Leak Their Private Photos, Videos on Social Media.

This comes after a 26-year-old man was recently arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly posting his girlfriend’s intimate photos across various social media platforms. It is alleged that he took pleasure in reading comments posted on the photos. He had also posted morphed pictures of his friends and relatives on social media platforms, police said.

