Mumbai, May 17: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Tuesday said at least 163 of 275 mini buses stayed off roads due to a flash strike called by the contractor's staff over non-payment of salaries.

This is the second flash agitation by the contractor's drivers in less than a month, inconveniencing scores of passengers.

Earlier on April 22, several of 275 mini buses stayed off roads owing to the flash strike of drivers over delayed salaries.

Of the 275 mini buses of MP Group, only 112 were operated due to the agitation of employees, BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said.

"To prevent any inconvenience to passengers, the BEST operated its own buses from other depots," Varade said, adding that an action will be taken against the contractor as per the terms and conditions in the agreement.

According to the BEST, it operates mini buses from Colaba, Wadala, Bandra, Kurla and Vikhroli depots, and of these, the operations at Bandra, Vikhroli and Kurla depots were badly affected, as only two, five and 11 mini buses respectively could be plied during the day.

The BEST undertaking provides public bus service to Mumbai. It ferries over 30 lakh commuters with its fleet of around 3,500 buses, including those hired from different private contractors.