New Delhi, April 18: The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today hailed the inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register as a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. Responding to a post by Union Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on X, Shri Modi said: “A proud moment for every Indian across the world!

The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. ‘Moidams’ in UNESCO World Heritage List: PM Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar Hail Selection of Charaideo Maidams to World Heritage List.

PM Modi Hails Inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO

A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for… https://t.co/ZPutb5heUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025

The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).