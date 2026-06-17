Bhagwant Mann Viral Video Described As ‘India’s Epstein Files’, Punjab CM Terms Clip AI-Generated

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly rejected a controversial viral video allegedly showing him consuming alcohol and desecrating images of Sikh Gurus, describing it as AI-generated and part of a politically motivated smear campaign. The video has sparked significant backlash, with some online dubbing it "India's Epstein Files" due to its explosive implications, while the Akal Takht has declared Mann a "Guru Dokhi" (anti-Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (enemy of the Sikh Panth) based on forensic findings.

Background of the Bhagwant Mann Viral Video Controversy

The video, which has circulated widely on social media platforms including Instagram and X, purportedly depicts a man resembling Mann in a compromising situation involving alcohol and Sikh religious imagery. Mann initially maintained that the clip was AI-generated or doctored. He was summoned by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikhs, where he reportedly reiterated this claim.

According to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the video was examined by two government-recognised laboratories following Mann's assertions. Both reports reportedly confirmed that the footage was neither AI-generated nor edited. This led to the Akal Takht's edict on June 15, 2026, urging the Sikh community to sever ties with Mann.

Bhagwant Mann's Denial

In a live address from Chandigarh on June 16, Mann categorically rejected the video's authenticity. "The person in the video is not me. The person in the video neither matches my height nor my build," he stated. He accused certain religious office-holders of spreading "false propaganda" at the behest of political masters, specifically alleging involvement of figures linked to the Shiromani Akali Dal and SGPC.

Mann emphasised his respect for the Akal Takht as a supreme religious institution while criticizing what he described as politically influenced decisions. He urged focus on governance and development in Punjab amid the row.

'Not Me': Bhagwant Mann Rejects Viral Video as Fake

ਅਹਿਮ ਮੁੱਦੇ 'ਤੇ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ LIVE ------- अहम मुद्दे पे, चंडीगढ़ से LIVE https://t.co/8UFvmKLMdg — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 16, 2026

'India's Epstein Files'

Reacting to the controversy, a section of netizens has described Mann's viral video as "India's Epstein files", drawing parallels to explosive revelations of alleged misconduct akin to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

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The controversy has deepened existing tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and Sikh religious bodies. It follows earlier summons related to the state's anti-sacrilege law and comes ahead of future assembly elections.

Supporters of Mann, including some AAP leaders, have pointed to visual inconsistencies in the video—such as the apparent age and physique of the individual, modern room features, and camera quality—as evidence it is not authentic. Critics, including opposition voices, have called for accountability and questioned Mann's moral authority to continue in office.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).