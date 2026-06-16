Bhagwant Mann Viral Video News: This Is Not the First Time Punjab CM Caught in ‘Leaked Clip’ Row

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is facing one of the biggest political and religious controversies of his tenure after the Akal Takht declared him guilty of religious misconduct over a viral video that allegedly shows a man resembling him sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus and other revered figures.

The development has intensified political tensions in Punjab, with opposition parties demanding Mann's resignation while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues to maintain that the video is either misrepresented or fails to conclusively establish the identity of the individual seen in the footage. The latest controversy has also revived memories of an earlier viral video row involving the Chief Minister in 2025.

Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann 'Guru Dokhi'

The controversy traces its origins to a video that surfaced online in October 2025. The footage allegedly showed a person standing before portraits of Sikh Gurus while splashing droplets of alcohol toward the images. Reports also claimed that a photograph of late Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale appeared in the footage.

The matter escalated after the Akal Takht submitted the video for examination to two government-approved forensic laboratories. According to Akal Takht officials, both laboratories concluded that the footage showed no signs of digital manipulation, editing or AI-generated tampering.

Based on these findings, the Akal Takht declared Mann a "Guru Dokhi" (one who has betrayed the Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (anti-Sikh community), while urging Sikhs worldwide to sever social and public ties with him.

AAP Questions Identification in the Video

The ruling AAP has strongly disputed the conclusions being drawn from the forensic reports. Punjab AAP State Media In-Charge Baltej Pannu argued that while the video file may have been authenticated, the reports do not establish that the person visible in the footage is Bhagwant Mann.

"It is not proven anywhere that the person seen in the video is Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The opposition parties, which have lost ground on actual issues, are leveraging fabricated allegations to defame a government that faces no anti-incumbency," Pannu said. The Chief Minister has not yet issued a personal statement following the Akal Takht's latest decree.

Not the First Viral Video Controversy for Bhagwant Mann

The current dispute is not the first time Bhagwant Mann has found himself at the centre of a viral video controversy. In October 2025, Punjab Police registered a case against Canada-based Jagman Samra for allegedly circulating what authorities described as AI-generated "obscene" videos purportedly featuring the Chief Minister.

The clips quickly gained traction on social media and sparked widespread discussion online. According to police, Samra claimed the videos were genuine and publicly challenged allegations that they had been created using artificial intelligence. He reportedly stated that he would pay INR 5 crore if the videos were proven to be AI-generated.

Following the circulation of the alleged videos, AAP issued a public clarification, describing the content as a deepfake campaign designed to target the Chief Minister. The party said a court in Mohali directed social media platforms to remove the content and make it non-searchable.

In a statement posted on social media at the time, AAP said: "This video is completely fake, and an order to remove it has been issued by the honorable court." The FIR filed in the case stated that preliminary findings suggested the material may have been generated using artificial intelligence. Authorities also alleged that the content was uploaded with malicious intent and had the potential to create social tensions.

The latest controversy has triggered strong reactions from opposition parties. Leaders from the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have demanded Mann's resignation, arguing that the Akal Takht's declaration raises serious questions about his moral authority to continue in office.

The controversy also comes amid an ongoing dispute between the Punjab government and Sikh religious institutions. In addition to the ruling against Mann, the Akal Takht has summoned Sikh Cabinet ministers and ruling party MLAs regarding recent amendments to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).