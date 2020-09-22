New Delhi, September 22: Around 250 farmer groups across the nation are reportedly coordinating for a joint agitation on September 25. The groups, under the aegis of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, have issued the clarion call of "Bharat Bandh" on Friday. They are also expected to receive support from labour unions who are aggrieved with the recent amendments made to the labour code. 'Bandh in Punjab and Haryana': BKU to Support September 25 Shutdown If Govt Doesn't Budge on Farm Bills.

The nationwide shutdown will be aimed at pressuring the government to revoke the controversial farm Bills. The legislations, according to protesters, will lead to dilution of the MSP regime and leave small scale farmers at the whims of big-ticket private players who are expected to enter the agriculture sector. Farm Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? All You Need to Know.

Among major agrarian organisations that will support the Bharat Bandh are Jai Kisan Andolan, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, All India Kisan Sabha and Krantikari Kisan Union. The Bharatiya Kisan Union, affiliated to BJP's ideological parent RSS, will not support the agitation but has demanded the government to provide a legal protection to MSP.

The MSP or minimum support prices are guaranteed to farmers who sell their produce through the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). With the farm Bills cleared by the government, the farmers would be allowed to directly sell their crops to private purchasers. The surpassing of APMC, through the legislation, is considered by activists as a ploy to gradually dismantle the MSP regime.

The government has attempted to allay the apprehensions, claiming that neither the APMCs would be shut nor the MSP system be diluted. The laws that have been cleared by the Parliament would only provide the farmers with additional options to sell their harvest, said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

