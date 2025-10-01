Mumbai, October 1: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called for a nationwide bandh on Friday, October 3, against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. Under the Save Waqf Campaign, the board urged all Muslims to shut shops, offices, and business establishments, except hospitals and allied institutions, from 8 am to 2 pm on October 3.

The bandh, the board said, is a manifestation of a peaceful protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, and would be peaceful. The protest is not against any community, the board clarified, but was an effort to raise a collective voice against amendments to the Waqf Act. Waqf Amendment Act: Supreme Court Stays Certain Provisions of Waqf Act, Limits Non-Muslim Members in Council; 5-Year Islam Practice Condition on Hold.

Are Schools and Banks Closed?

There is no official government order to shut schools during the Bharat Bandh. However, some private institutions may choose to remain closed or adjust timings depending on local conditions and safety concerns. Banks are expected to face major disruptions as employee unions have extended support to the bandh. Customers could experience delays in cheque clearance, loan approvals, ATM refills, and customer support. Insurance services, including claim settlements, may also slow down.

Multiple shops and local businesses in high-participation states are likely to remain closed for the day, though pharmacies and essential services will function as usual.

Transportation May Get Affected, Office Working as Usual

Bus services may run at reduced frequency in several states, while metro services in major cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are expected to function normally. Auto-rickshaws and cab services like Ola and Uber will remain available but may be affected by traffic diversions, delays, and surge pricing. Postal services are also likely to experience delays due to staff participation in the bandh. Government offices will remain officially open, though attendance could be thinner than usual.

Emergency Services To Remain Open

Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and ambulance services will not be impacted by the bandh, as authorities have clarified that essential healthcare facilities will remain fully functional. Emergency supplies will continue without disruption. Police and local authorities will maintain a strong presence in sensitive areas to ensure safety and prevent any law-and-order issues during the bandh hours.

The board office bearers, including president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, urged khateebs of masjids to spread awareness about the Act and seek wholehearted participation of the community. The AIMPLB maintained that the proposed legislation undermines the autonomy of Waqf institutions rather than safeguarding them.

