Mumbai, July 9: As over 25 crore workers from key public service sectors, including banking, insurance, postal, and construction, prepare to join the nationwide strike today, July 9, many citizens are left wondering how the Bharat Bandh will impact daily life. With employees from banking, insurance, postal, construction, and other public services expected to participate in the Bharat Bandh on July 9, questions are being raised about what will remain open and what will be closed.

The strike is scheduled to begin early July 9, as the trade unions have raised strong objections to what they describe as the continued “privatisation of public sector enterprises and services,” along with policies promoting outsourcing, contractual employment, and casualisation of the workforce. According to a joint statement, these practices undermine job security and weaken workers’ rights. Bharat Bandh on July 9: Will Banks Remain Open or Shut? Will There Be a School Holiday? Know What's Open, What's Likely To Be Closed As Trade Unions To Go on Nationwide Strike.

What’s Open and What’s Likely To Be Shut During Bharat Bandh on July 9

Are Banks Open or Closed Tomorrow?

While no official holiday has been declared, unions like the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha warn that public sector and co-operative banks are likely to shut. Banking services are likely to be disturbed across the nation in view of the Bharat bandh.

Is There a School Holiday on July 9?

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, are expected to remain open as they have not been notified of a holiday due to the Bharat bandh on July 9. However, with public transport disruptions likely, students and teachers may experience inconvenience. ’Chakka Jam’ in Bihar on July 9: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Announces Mahagathbandhan to Hold Road Blockades in State Against Electoral Rolls Revision.

Will Public Transport Be Operational During Bharat Bandh?

Public transport services are likely to face disruptions. While there is no official railway strike, protest-related roadblocks near stations may cause local train delays. Metro and air travel are expected to run normally. In several cities, public buses, taxis, and even app-based cab services could see reduced availability as trade unions and affiliated groups organise protest marches and road blockades. This could lead to delays, cancellations, and traffic disruptions, particularly in urban areas.

Will Stock Market Remain Functional on July 9?

Stock markets across India, including NSE and BSE, are expected to remain open on July 9.

Essential Services, Shops and Markets

Hospitals, pharmacies, emergency services, and essential utilities such as electricity and water supply are expected to operate as usual during the Bharat Bandh. While retail outlets and neighbourhood shops are likely to remain open, customer footfall may vary.

A forum of 10 central trade unions criticised the Centre for failing to hold the Indian Labour Conference for the past 10 years. The unions allege that current economic policies are fueling unemployment, driving up the prices of essential commodities, and leading to wage stagnation.

In a statement, the forum further claimed that government departments are undermining the country’s growth potential, particularly at a time when 65% of the population is under the age of 35. They underlined that the highest unemployment rates are among young people aged 20 to 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).