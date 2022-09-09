Kanyakumari, September 9: A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drinking coconut water and a picture of party general secretary K.C. Venugopal on the first day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' are making round on social media.

In the video, a man is seen giving coconut water to Rahul Gandhi, after which the Congress leader accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were seen drinking it. While in the viral picture party leader K.C. Venugopal is seen resting on a bench after completing 14 km-long journey. Rahul Gandhi Begins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' From Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari, Congress Leaders and Workers Join.

Watch Video:

After the picture surfaced, people were seen encouraging Venugopal by sharing his picture. The participants of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had reached a 101-year old school located in Suchindram town. Mahatma Gandhi also stayed in this school during his tour of South India in 1937. He came here with the great freedom fighter C. Rajagopalachari.

KC Venugopal Resting

Bharat Yatri KC Venugopal taking nap on a bench of a school ground, after walking alongside Rahul Gandhi for 10 KM of the first leg of the #BharatJodoYatra today. pic.twitter.com/eFz0PWmbzT — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) September 8, 2022

The school administration has preserved the signatures of Mahatma Gandhi and C. Rajagopalachari till today. Bapu's signature can be seen in big letters on about 85-year old paper, which has now turned yellow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).