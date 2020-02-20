Bhopal: 8 People, Including IPS Officers Rescued After Boat Capsized in Badi Jheel

Boat capsizes. (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: ANI | Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh, February 20: In a shocking incident that could have turned tragic, eight people, including IPS officers were rescued after their boat capsized in Badi Jheel, during an IPS meet water sports event in Bhopal. Two-day state IPS officers conclave was being held in the city. CM Kamal Nath was also invited to be a part of the cultural function.

According to a Times of India report, senior cops were seen enjoying a various cultural event in the activity on Wednesday. The event continued late in the night with special performances like Sufi, qawwalis, drama, dances and others. Bhopal Boat Tragedy: 11 Dead; Kamal Nath Increases Compensation to Rs 11 Lakh For Families of Victims After Boat Capsized at Khatlapura Ghat.

Check ANI tweet:

Madhya Pradesh: 8 people, including IPS officers, were rescued after their boat capsized in Badi Jheel, during an IPS meet water sports event in Bhopal today. — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Last year during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the day of the immersion, eleven men died in Bhopal as the boat in which they were capsized. Eight others who were part of the immersion activity managed to swim to safety or were saved from drowning by the boatmen present there.