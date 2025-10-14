New Delhi, October 14: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday termed the Haryana IPS officer death case as a "tragedy" which shakes the conscience of Indian "society and system."The Congress MP said that there can be nothing painful than he victim's wife not being allowed to perform his last rites even after a week of the incident."The suicide of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar Ji is a tragedy that shakes the conscience of our society and system. What could be more painful than the fact that Y. Pooran Kumar Ji's wife has been waiting for a week to perform her husband's last rites with dignity," Rahul Gandhi wrote on 'X'.

Rahul Gandhi stressed that the victim's wife, children and the entire Dalit community can feel the "mental agony" they are going through at the present time, and it is enough to unsettle the common man's mind. Calling the Union and Haryana governments "stone-hearted", the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition questioned the inaction on the incident."She, their children, and the entire Dalit society that can feel their pain--the mental agony they are going through is enough to unsettle the mind just by imagining it. But how stone-hearted are those running the Haryana government from Delhi, Narendra Modi, whose heart does not melt because it is under his rule that this brutal oppression is taking place," Rahul Gandhi said. Sandeep Lathar, Investigating Officer in Y Puran Kumar Death Case, Dies by Suicide in Rohtak; Leaves Behind 3-Page Note (Watch Video).

Gandhi highlighted the lack of an arrest in the case as an "injustice" to the victim's family. He also sought immediate action from the state and Union governments on the matter."Days are passing by, but there is still no arrest--this is clearly an injustice. The Prime Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister should take immediate action, punish the culprits, and ensure justice and dignity for this Dalit family," he said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met the family and expressed grief over the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence. The Congress MP offered condolences to his family members, acknowledging Puran Kumar's services and integrity in public life. He was accompanied by several senior Haryana Congress leaders, reflecting the party's solidarity with the bereaved family, including Deepender Singh Hooda, Member of Parliament; Gaurav Moolana, senior Congress leader; Kumari Selja, former Union Minister; and Rao Dan Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police has issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the widow of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, seeking the laptop belonging to her deceased husband. According to police, the laptop is considered a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into the IPS officer's death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case believes that the device may hold vital information, including the original draft of the alleged suicide note found on it. Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Political Storm Erupts Over Haryana IPS Officer’s Death, Congress Leader Slams ‘Biased Attitude of Those in Power’.

Rahul Gandhi Questions ‘Injustice’ in Y Puran Kumar Death Case

Police sources revealed that the laptop is intended to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for digital examination to verify the authenticity of the suicide note. Investigators aim to confirm whether the note was indeed written by IPS Puran Kumar himself and created on his own laptop. The same laptop reportedly contains a saved draft of the suicide note, which the police believe was sent via email by the officer before his death. The SIT also aims to determine how many people received the note, the exact time it was sent, and when each recipient accessed the email. As of now, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar has not yet handed over her late husband's laptop to the investigating team.