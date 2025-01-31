A 33-year-old man, identified as Vivek Thakur from Bhopal's Aishbagh area, caused a stir on Friday by climbing a mobile tower in the Barkhedi area while intoxicated. The incident, which began around 2 pm, saw Thakur reaching a significant height and shaking the tower. A large crowd gathered as onlookers alerted police and municipal teams. Rescue teams, including police and SDRF, arrived promptly and safely brought him down by 2:40 pm. Thakur, who sustained no injuries, is now in police custody and undergoing interrogation. Authorities will take further action based on their findings. Bhopal Shocker: CRPF Jawan Ravikant Verma Fatally Shoots Wife Before Turning Revolver on Himself in Rented Misrod Flat.

Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Rescued by Police

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)