Bhopal, June 10: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old neighbour allegedly abducted a 12-year-old girl in Berasia locality in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal while she was going out in the neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.

The man had kidnapped the minor girl to sell her to repay their loans, said Berasia police on Thursday. The man and his friend had brutally tortured the girl and gave her electric shocks to keep her mum, reported TOI.

As per the police reports, a minor girl went missing from outside her house at 6 pm on Wednesday. After her parents lodged a missing complaint at the Berasia police station, the investigation began.

During the investigation, the police suspected Narmada Prasad, aged 24, who lived in a rented place in the same locality as that of the minor girl.

The police managed to nab him and after interrogation, he revealed he had kept the minor in his friend's room in another locality.

He revealed that when the minor was passing in front of Narmada Prasad’s room at around 6 pm on Wednesday, he pulled her inside and tied her hands and feet. He stuffed her inside a jute sack and handed it over to his friend.

The police revealed that both thrashed and electrocuted her when she cried for help.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused were planning to sell the girl to a human trafficking gang as they were in financial debt.

The accused have been booked for kidnapping under the IPC and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The police said, "We have taken the two on remand from the court and are questioning them on the human trafficking angle. A diary has also been recovered from them which has details of some suspicious contacts."

The district administration, meanwhile, reached their parental houses in villages Jansar and Hinotia that fall under the Berasia police station on Thursday and demolished them.

